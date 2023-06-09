Tributes after body of Carlow man missing for seven weeks found in River Barrow

His father John sr had made an emotional appeal for information on his son’s whereabouts on RTE’s Crime Call on 22 May.

A MAN missing since April has been found dead after his body was discovered by swimmers in the River Barrow this week.

John Coakley (40) had been missing for seven weeks until Sunday’s grim discovery in Leighlinbridge Co Carlow.

He was last seen after leaving his home at Brown Street in Carlow town around 11.30pm on Friday April 14 and called into the home of his father, John Coakley Sr, on Kevin Barry Avenue.

This week friends of John Coakley posted several tributes to him online.

One friend wrote: “I'm glad the last sesh I had was with you.”

“People never stopped looking, people never stopped sharing your picture until you were found , an all though are hearts are broken now you can be laid to rest with the respect you deserve rest in peace, forever young John Coakley.”

His father John sr had made an emotional appeal for information on his son’s whereabouts on RTE’s Crime Call on 22 May.

“Everything about this, it’s any parent’s worst nightmare,” he said.

John Coakley

John left the house just after 2am cycling on a blue bicycle with carrier bags on each handlebar.

His last known movements were captured on CCTV footage when he was seen speaking to some people at the town’s Potato Market and then walking onto Tullow Street before returning briefly to the Potato Market and speaking to a taxi driver.

He was then seen walking towards Carlow shopping centre and finally towards the Hanover bus park in Carlow town around 2.55am. Gardai have since ruled out that he may have taken a bus from the station.

Mr Coakley Sr, said John’s sudden disappearance was totally out of character.

“He’s my eldest child and he has a heart of gold.”

“It’s unbelievable. He lives for his dogs and birds and fish, that’s the type of thing he loves and that’s all he’s ever loved all his life from the time he was a child.”

His friend Kieran Kehoe also said on Crime Call: “Someone had to have seen something. You don’t just vanish into thin air. We just need a direction where John went.”

Mr Kehoe said John “had friends everywhere he went. He’s just the sort of person that you’re drawn to and someone would always know where John is. He always touched base with somebody but this is just totally out of character.”

Friends and family had been searching the area on daily basis with gardai, the army, the Civil Defence and the garda sub-aqua unit also searching without success.