Triathlon Ireland told Ironman organisers they couldn’t sanction event where two died

The Ironman endurance race in Cork where two competitors died went ahead after Triathlon Ireland warned organisers they could not sanction the event given the weather conditions.

The revelation came as Triathlon Ireland (TI) chief executive Darren Coombes issued a statement which confirmed their association was “reeling from the news” of the two deaths.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Cork County Mayor Councillor Frank O’Flynn said it was clear that all the circumstances in which the two athletes, Brendan Wall (44) and Ivan Chittenden (65), lost their lives last Sunday in Youghal now need to be examined.

Post mortem examinations were conducted on both men at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Monday.

Files will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner for inquests to be held next year as Gardaí confirmed both deaths are being treated as tragedies.

Mr Coombes said the tragedy was devastating for the entire triathlon community.

“Triathlon Ireland (TI) is reeling from the news that Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall, athletes in the Ironman Cork event in Youghal, tragically died yesterday morning while participating in the race.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ivan’s and Brendan’s loved ones. The triathlon community is a very close community and this loss has had a devastating effect on all of us.

“TI is the national governing body for triathlon in Ireland, a role which includes providing sanction for club and commercial races to proceed. In our almost 40 year history, the sport in Ireland has an impeccable safety record.

“For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, TI technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, TI technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.”

TI said it could not comment further at this stage.

“As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that TI will provide any assistance that the authorities require.”

However, Ironman Cork organisers insisted “our utmost priority is the safety of our athletes and all others involved in the event.”

“The weather conditions were monitored carefully over the weekend with the Ironman triathlon 70.3 being rescheduled to take place on Sunday, alongside Ironman Ireland to provide a safer race for athletes,” an Ironman Cork statement said.

“On Sunday morning, Ironman Ireland officials and the specific on-swim safety team carried out all standard safety protocol checks that are completed at every race and determined water conditions were safe for the swim to take place.

“Due to the prevailing weather conditions, a decision was made, however, to shorten the distance of the swim as a further precaution to ensure that the significant water safety assets – such as kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats – could be concentrated over a smaller area while also allowing swimmers the ability to swim with the help of a more favourable current and incoming tide after the first 100m.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the two athletes who passed. We are providing ongoing assistance to their families and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

Mr McGrath - speaking as he opened a new €22m 30-bed, two theatre development at Mercy University Hospital Cork (MUHC) - said it was important “questions that are being asked are comprehensively answered.”

Both competitors got into difficulty during the initial 1.9km sea swim element of the Ironman event.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics and doctors to save them, both men were pronounced dead at the scene in Youghal before they could be transferred to a Cork hospital.

The sea swim course had been shortened to 1.9km because of difficult conditions in the wake of Storm Betty.

However, competitors found the first 200m of the swim very challenging - with many struggling to cope with a heavy swell, crashing waves and strong currents as they entered the water.

Youghal locals have now questioned whether the sea swim should have gone ahead given the conditions and whether, in the wake of the double tragedy early on Sunday morning, the entire Ironman event itself should have been suspended.

Mr McGrath said it was critical all the circumstances involved are now comprehensively reviewed.

“It is a terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the two persons who tragically lost their lives in Youghal yesterday,” he said.

“I know that Ironman Ireland will, of course, be carrying out their own investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened and, of course, the post mortems will take place and that will feed into the coroner’s court hearing eventually into this.”