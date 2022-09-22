Travel news: Collisions on M50 and M6; hour-long delay on M1; heavy rain to hit Ploughing

There are delays on a number of major routes

There are delays on a number of major routes around the country this morning and motorists have been urged to “drive with care” in wet conditions.

A collision on the M50 northbound at the junction 13 Dundrum ramp has now been cleared but traffic is till very heavy and slow. 10 minute delays are being reported.

According to Live Drive, southbound traffic is slow from the M1/M50 roundabout to Blanchardstown “with minor delays at J7 Lucan, J9 Red Cow and a big delay from J11 Tallaght to J13 Dundrum”. The motorway northbound is slow from J15 Carrickmines to J13 Dundrum.

In the west delays have been reported on the M6 motorway between junction 14 Ballinasloe and junction 13 Athlone following an earlier collision.

Meanwhile, there are also long delays, of up to one hour, on the M1 between junction 8 Duleek and junction 8 Julianstown.

In Cork, the right lane westbound is closed in the Jack Lynch Tunnel was closed for a time after an incident, with traffic delayed as a result.

Gardaí are also urging motorists travelling to the National Ploughing Championships today to take extra care following heavy rainfall overnight.

Gardaí said there is “lots of surface water on approach roads into the site after overnight rain”.

Motorists have once again been advised not to use Google Maps or “sat navs” but instead to follow designated routes and Garda directions.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann is warning of ongoing heavy rain this morning, only clearing in the afternoon.

"Rain this morning will be heavy at times,” the forecaster said. “Dry and bright weather developing in the west and northwest will extend to most other areas through the morning, with the rain clearing the southeast in the early afternoon. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will ease to a light northwesterly breeze this morning. Afternoon highs of 15 to 18 degrees.”

More to follow...