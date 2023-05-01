Transfer of 75 Ukrainian refugees from Cahersiveen in Kerry halted after outcry

The planned relocation of the refugees - with many scheduled to move to the Tralee area - had also caused enormous upset within the local community which had worked hard to help support the Ukrainians

THE planned relocation of Ukrainian refugees in Kerry to create accommodation for international asylum seekers has been paused following the intervention of Education Minister Norma Foley.

Kerry community leaders and politicians had expressed major concern at the planned relocation of the 75 Ukrainian refugees from Cahersiveen where some had been based for several months.

The relocations had been scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Many of the Ukrainian refugees involved are part of family groups with children who have commenced studies in local schools.

The majority of the Ukrainians felt at home in the Cahersiveen area and were very upset at having to leave the Irish friends they had made.

The planned relocation of the refugees - with many scheduled to move to the Tralee area - had also caused enormous upset within the local community which had worked hard to help support the Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Now, the planned transfer has been paused pending further consultations following contacts between Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley with her colleague Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman.

The Skellig Star Accommodation Centre

Ms Foley had contacted her ministerial colleague following numerous submissions to her from concerned Kerry individuals and groups.

A spokesperson for Ms Foley confirmed that she had been given an assurance the planned transfer has been paused pending further consultations.

"Minister Foley has brought the matter to the direct attention of Minister O'Gorman," a spokesperson said.

"Minister O'Gorman has confirmed that no residents will be moved on Tuesday as previously suggested."

"This will facilitate further consultation on the matter."

The Department of Integration had written last month to Ukrainian refugees resident in the Skellig Accommodation Centre had indicated that transfers involving 75 individuals would proceed from May 2.

Accommodation made available as a result of the transfers would be filled by people seeking international protection.

It is now hoped that alternative accommodation can be located for the international asylum seekers - allowing the Ukrainian families to remain in Cahersiveen.

Families who are happy to be relocated will be facilitated.

The transfers had caused upset within the Cahersiveen area with local officials including Councillor Michael Cahill and Councillor Norma Moriarty expressing deep concern.

Councillor Cahill said the Ukrainian refugees had settled in Cahersiveen and had been made to feel very welcome by local people.

He queried why, when these families had started to rebuild their lives in a specific part of Ireland, they should suddenly be transferred to an entirely different community.

Ireland has currently provided sanctuary to around 75,000 Ukrainians citizens fleeing the Russian attack on their country.

One-in-three of those who have arrived in Ireland are children.

Fears of a major escalation of the fighting in the east of Ukraine has led to predictions that the number of refugees here could soar above 100,000 by next winter.