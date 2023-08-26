Tragic teen killed in crash got ‘excellent’ Leaving Cert results, says principal

“Zoe and Grace received their Leaving Certificate results yesterday and were about to embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

The devastated principals of the two secondary schools attended by Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey paid a moving tribute to them a short distance from the crash site.

The three girls, all 18, along with Grace’s brother Luke (24), died when the car they were travelling in struck a wall shortly after 7.30pm on Friday evening in Co Tipperary.

Grace, Nicole and Zoey were on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert results which they had received just hours earlier.

The Superintendent of Clonmel Garda Station, Kieran Ruane, said the local communities of Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick had been shocked and deeply saddened by the deaths of the four young people.

Michael O’Loughlin, principal of the Presentation Secondary School where Grace and Zoey attended, said Saturday was a day when “our school and our town are covered in a cloud of sadness and devastation.”

“This morning,” he said, “we mourn the loss of our Leaving Cert students Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney who lost their lives yesterday in a tragic accident.

“We also remember Grace’s brother Luke McSweeney and Nicole Murphy, a student from our neighbouring school Loretto.

“Zoe and Grace received their Leaving Certificate results yesterday and were about to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

“A great day of celebration is now replaced by unbearable grief and a great sense of loss in our local community.

“Our school community is in mourning today.

“No words can express our sorrow, our pain and our grief.

“Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students, loved by everybody who met them, and achieved such excellent results on Friday.

“Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and were looking forward to new exciting times ahead.

“Grace was a gentle and kind person. She was thoughtful, considerate and hard working.

“Grace was a gifted gymnast, dancer and a very good student who had a positive impact on everybody she encountered.

“Zoe’s personality was warm and vibrant. She was funny, kind and really determined.

“Zoe was a diligent worker and was very popular with her peers and teachers and was central to all aspects of school life in the Pres.

“The staff and teachers … are devastated by this terrible news. We want to express our sincere sympathy to the Coffey/Fraher, McSweeney and Murphy families.”

In a separate statement, Anne McGrath, principal of Loretto school where Nicole Murphy attended, spoke also of the sorrow engulfing the community.

“Today, our Loretto school community and the town of Clonmel are coming to terms with the shocking news of the tragedy.

“We are mourning the loss of our Leaving Certificate student Nicole Murphy who lost her life in yesterday’s tragic accident.

“We also remember the two students Zoey Coffee and Grace McSweeney from our neighbouring school Presentation and Grace’s brother Luke.”

Speaking about Nicole, Ms McGrath said Nicole had achieved excellent Leaving Certificate results on Friday and was looking forward with excitement to starting the next phase of her young life.

But, she said, “yesterday’s celebrations are now replaced by unbearable grief and a sense of loss for the whole local community.

“No words can express out sorrow, pain and grief.

“Nicole was a beautiful student, highly regarded by staff and students alike.

“During her time in Loretto, she developed into a young woman who was kind, gentle and witty and she was a trusted and loyal friend.”