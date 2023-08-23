Tragic Mayo mother-of-five killed in two-car crash to be buried on Friday

“Peggy will be sincerely missed and fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends”

Numerous tributes have been paid to tragic Co Mayo mother-of-five Margaret Conway, who was killed in two-car crash, ahead of her funeral on Friday.

Margaret (78), of Drimcoggy, Srah, Tourmakeady, was fatally injured in the incident at Culmore, at the Charlestown side of Swinford on Monday, at approximately 4.30pm.

Her husband Padraig, who was driving the car Margaret was travelling in, was taken to Mayo University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

The male driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured during the collision and taken to University Hospital Galway.

Margaret’s family expressed their gratitude for all the help and support they have received “at this difficult time.”

On her death notice on RIP.ie, it states that Margaret (Peggy) Conway (née) Keane, died tragically on August 21.

“Predeceased by her parents Mary and Michael, sisters Nancy, Bridie, Kathleen, Sr Agatha (Mary) and brother Paddy,” the notice adds. “Beloved wife of Pádraig Conway and loving mother of Maureen, Michael, Barbara, Pat and Caroline.”

It adds that she will be deeply missed by her daughters-in-law Lorraine and Louise, sons-in-law Damien and Mark, partner Aiden and adored by her many grandchildren.

“Peggy will be sincerely missed and fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends,” the notice adds.

Margaret will be reposing at Halla Tuar Mhic Éadaigh, on Thursday evening at 5.30pm, with removal to her home at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Tourmakeady will be followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Tourmakeady Graveyard.

Numerous messages of condolence have been left for Margaret with one reading: “It is with greatest sorrow to learn about the passing of Peggy. We had spoken just last week about our visiting next month.

“In less than a week, she had gone. Our sincere condolences to her husband, family, children and grandchildren.”

“Peggy was an brilliant kind lady,” another one reads. “She will be very much missed. Let her gentle soul rest in peace.”

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Peggy,” another person has added. “Our heartfelt condolences to Michael and all the Conway family at this difficult time.”

“There are no words to describe how sorry I am for your loss. Rest in peace Peggy,” one person said.

“We have only lovely memories of Peggy, when we visited in 1976, 2009 and 2022. Peggy and Padraig were always so welcoming and even in Australia we feel the loss,” one person recalled.

County councillor Michael Burke, who is based in Ballinrobe, is a relative of Margaret's through marriage.

He described her as “a great family woman” who had “reared a mighty family”.

“She was a hard worker,” he added. “That’s what you’d definitely call her, a really hard worker," Cllr Burke told The Mayo News.

"She was a great woman and a great neighbour and a great friend. That’s what she was. It’s so tragic what happened to her at the end, just when she was starting to enjoy a bit of life."

In a previous appeal, gardai urged any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown this afternoon between 4pm and 4.45pm to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.