Tragic man who died after falling near Sligo waterfall named

The man who died after he fell 20m into a stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall on the Sligo-Leitrim border while out hillwalking has been named.

Anthony Doorhy from Loughrea, Co Galway, tragically died after being reported missing at around 7pm on Monday.

Mr Doorhy, who was in his 60s, was walking at the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar on Monday evening when he fell.

A major search operation was launched after he was reported missing and gardaí said he was located but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has thanked all those that were involved in the rescue attempt.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “Anthony passed tragically from this life, after an accident on Monday 1st August. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridget, brother Paddy and sister Peggy.

“Anthony will be deeply missed by his partner Marcela, daughters Carmel and Yvonne, and their mum Ann, sons-in-law Michael and Richie, grandchildren Richie and Ryan, brother Willie, sisters Nora, Delia and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

“The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the emergency services personnel who assisted Anthony at the scene of his accident and who were so kind to them.”

Mr Doorhy was holidaying in the area with his wife when the accident happened.

It’s believed he became disoriented, as he tried to make his way back down the mountain trail.

Henry Doherty, from Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue (SLMR), told Independent.ie: “Initially we got the call at 7pm to look for a man who’d gone missing.

“He was on his way back down the mountain and he got disoriented. We found him approximately 500m from the track itself. It’s quite easy to lose your way in the mountains, if you’re not familiar or experienced in that environment.

“Some people’s perception may be different from the way they went up to the way down.”

Mr Doherty said it was possible the man “couldn’t find his way back” but “unfortunately he slipped and tragically fell about 20m.”

A local landowner helped the search and rescue team locate the man, and Mr Doherty said this local knowledge was “key” in locating the man.

The information led to the team finding the man around 40 minutes after arriving at the scene.

“Sadly, the man had fallen into a stream,” Mr Doherty said. “He was found in the base of a gully and the stream had swollen due to bad weather.

“He was partially submerged in water. The team located him and after an initial assessment, he was found to have a head injury and having fallen into the stream, he was developing the symptoms of hypothermia.

“It can very much affect the vulnerable and elderly people, or people with any circulatory issues. We don't know how long he was in the water.”

The rescue operation involved 10 members of the Strandhill-based Irish Coastguard helicopter, the National Ambulance Service and the gardaí.

The Irish Coastguard helicopter, Rescue 118, also attended the scene and paramedics performed CPR on the casualty.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Sligo University Hospital and a coroner will decide the cause of death.

Mr Doherty said the rescue team had been upset by the loss of the man and they sent their condolences to his family and loved ones.

He asked the general public to always be careful when setting off on a trek up a mountain, due to the uncertainty of the geographical and weather conditions.

“Make sure to prepare properly for the day out,” he said. “The mountains are there to be enjoyed but first check the weather and that you have suitable footwear, clothing and enough food and water for the day and for if any difficulty arises due to weather changes.

“It’s possible you could be out a lot longer than expected, so prepare for that with food, water and clothing.

“Tell someone where you're going, what time you're expected to be back and make sure your mobile is fully charged to dial emergency services if you get into difficulty.”

The Devil’s Chimney is a popular mountain trail walk which is a 130m high ascent. The waterfall is named Sruth in Aghaidh An Aird, meaning stream against the height. This refers to the waterfall’s appearance of blowing upwards in certain weather conditions.

The walk is only meant to take around an hour and is classed as ‘moderate’ according to SligoWalks.ie.