Tragic Limerick mum Shannen O’Halloran’s funeral details announced

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Funeral details for Shannen O’Halloran (29) have been announced after the young mum’s death in a car crash in Limerick at the weekend.

Ms O’Halloran’s remains will be reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Wednesday (March 15) from 4.30pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, arriving at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass will be on Thursday (March 16) at 12 noon, with the funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, in Mungret.

The mass will be streamed online with family flowers requested only. A notice on rip.ie reads: “Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons Dion and Jaxson, daughter Lexie, mother Elizabeth, brothers Stewart and Craig, sisters Tara and Emma, niece Brooke, nephew Bobby, grandmother Claire, godmother Ann, aunts Deborah and Trisha, uncle Kenny, cousins, her extended family, friends and in particular her best friend Katie. May she rest in peace.’

Ms O’Halloran’s partner, who was a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle collision which occurred at Kilduff, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, at around 3.30am on Sunday.

Two children who were also in the car, a girl and a boy, received medical treatment at the scene, however their injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

Fr Noel Murphy, co-parish priest of St Paul’s Parish in Dooradoyle who knew the family well, said it was a "terrible tragedy".

"On behalf of St Paul’s parish I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to her family and wish her partner and two children a speedy recovery.

“It is a very, very difficult time for all of them following this awful tragedy,” Fr Murphy said.

A number of tributes for the young mother have been posted online.

“Liz, thinking of you, and Shannen’s children especially Lixie… may you be kind and gentle with yourself in this heartbreaking time, and that you be comforted with the support and love from your family and your friends. It is never easy to lose a loved one!

"Remember this - those we love never truly leave us, there are thing that death cannot touch - the trail of beautiful memories and love... RIP Shannen. With condolences, much love and prayers, to you Liz, your children and grandchildren,” said one.

Another wrote: “So so sad, Shannen, rest In peace, God watch over your children.

“So sad, beautiful girl, thinking of her kids and family at this heart-breaking time,” wrote another.

“To Shannen’s mam Liz, her beautiful children and her extended family pls know that I am keeping ye in my prayers. May our lady wrap Shannen in her arms as she takes her rest. Shannen will mind ye from heaven and I pray ye find strength to get through this. Xxxx” said another.

Last month, Ms O’Halloran posted on her social media platform - “Shannen Angelica” - that she was “very proud” of the progress she was making in her career as a beautician.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident, the collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3.30am. The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, received fatal injuries.

“A male passenger (30s), is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick. A female child and a male toddler are also receiving medical treatment but their injuries are not life-threatening."