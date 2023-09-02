Tragic death of 23-year-old hit by bus brings road fatalities to 126 this year

Gardaí said mobile phones and social media have “played their part” in the increase in road accidents.

The hearses carrying the coffins of siblings Luke, 24, and Grace McSweeney, 18, make their way to Saints Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing to road users to “check and check again” as they named the young man tragically killed in Dublin city centre on Thursday night as 23-year-old Ciarán Briody.

Mr Briody, from Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, became the 126th person to lose their life on Irish roads in the first eight months of this year when he died after being struck by a bus outside Busáras station in Dublin.

Ciarán was a former student at St Vincent’s Castleknock College, and headmaster Chris Kinder paid tribute to the young man, saying all at the school were “saddened to hear of the death of our brother Ciarán, class of 2018”.

Ciarán’s death was the sixth fatality on our roads this week, following the death of three-year-old Rosaleen McDonagh in Portlaoise on Wednesday afternoon and, separately, the death of grandparents Bridget and Thomas O’Reilly and their grandson Tom, who died in Cashel on Tuesday.

Superintendent Tom Murphy, attached to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, made a public safety appeal outside Garda HQ in Phoenix Park yesterday after a recent spate of tragic road deaths in Ireland.

Last week, four young people were killed in Clonmel when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a wall while three of the occupants were being driven to a Leaving Cert party, having received their exam results earlier that day.

This came just weeks after best friends Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohammed lost their lives in a single- vehicle crash while on the way to a debs ball in Monaghan.

“There have been 25 deaths in August alone. Everyone has a part to play in reducing that figure. Help us to reduce the fatalities on Irish roads,” Supt Murphy said.

He pleaded with vehicle operators to check for items that may make them fail their NCT such as tyres, wiper blades and lighting and asked pedestrians to “double-check” when crossing the road.

So far this year, there have been 116 fatal road traffic accidents in Ireland, resulting in 126 deaths.

This figure includes 44 motorists, 30 passengers, 29 pedestrians, 17 motor- cyclists and three cyclists.

Supt Murphy said mobile phones and social media have “played their part” in the increase in road accidents.

He alluded to the need to be connected, saying: “You have a responsibility when you are driving. Disconnect yourself from everything else.

“There is a connection there with that. Disconnect yourself when driving, walking or cycling and concentrate on what you are doing.”​

Supt Murphy confirmed Gardaí have conducted a speed limit review in a bid to tackle the high incidence of road accidents and deaths, with the review before Government at the moment.

In its fatalities report for the first eight months of the year, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) found that deaths on Irish roads are the highest they have been for six years and that fatalities this year have increased by 24 deaths when compared to the same period for 2022.

A quarter of fatalities were between 16 and 25 years of age, and close to half (47pc) of the total number of deaths occurred between a Friday and Sunday.