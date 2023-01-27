Tragedy as pensioner (70s) is pronounced dead at the scene of bungalow blaze
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire
An elderly woman has died following fire at a chalet bungalow in Co Fermanagh.
The pensioner, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze in the Killynure Crescent area of Enniskillen on Thursday evening.
PSNI Detective Inspector Winters said: “At approximately 5.55pm police were notified of a fire in the property and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.
“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23.”
NIFRS area commander David Nichol has offered condolences to the dead woman’s family.
“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a woman who has sadly died following a house fire in Enniskillen yesterday evening,” he said.
“On Thursday 26 January at 5.53pm, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a chalet bungalow in Killynure Crescent, Enniskillen.
“Four fire appliances attended the incident, two from Enniskillen, one from Irvinestown and one from Lisnaskea.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire but tragically a woman died at the scene.
“Firefighters left the scene at 9.54pm and the cause is currently under investigation.”
Tragedy as pensioner (70s) is pronounced dead at the scene of bungalow blaze