Traffic: Motorists told to expect delays after ‘serious collision’ at N3 and M50 junction

The incident occurred at 7.30am and all lanes have now reopened but traffic is still have heavy from before junction 4, Clonee.

Delays are expected on N3 inbound at the the M50 junction following a “serious” road traffic collision this morning.

Emergency services, including Dublin Fire Brigade, are at the scene and the fire service said “care is needed on approach with delays likely”.

More to follow...