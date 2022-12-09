Traffic latest: Trains cancelled in parts of Dublin, crash on the M50 and ice warnings

Those commuting on the M50 are advised to be winter ready and be cautious of the low road temperatures.

There are currently no train services on the Howth branch at present.

Dublin Bus are honouring all valid rail tickets in the affected area.

The 06.06 Connolly to Bray service is cancelled, the 06.00 Howth to Bray service started forward from Howth Junction and is operating approximately 10 minutes late and the 06.17 Connolly to Maynooth service is running approximately 27 minutes late.

The 07.00 Howth to Bray service and the 07.35 Newbridge to Dublin Heuston service are cancelled.

Meanwhile, there is a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning which could cause hazardous conditions on the roads this morning.

Drivers face a sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to -4C and some freezing fog patches also. The warning is in place until 12.00pm today.

A collision occurred on the M50 at 7.03 with the hard shoulder on the Red Cow junction being impacted.

Motorists were being warned to drive with care as many areas of the country were covered in snow during the night.

Ireland is set to remain under an Arctic air mass bringing sub-zero temperatures, wintry downpours and severe frost until next week, Met Éireann has said.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to climb above zero degrees at times across the weekend as widespread black ice, freezing fog and frost will lead to treacherous travel conditions.

Icy conditions on a Dublin road this morning — © Owen Breslin

It’s expected Met Éireann will extend their yellow weather warnings for ice and low temperatures beyond the current expiration date of midday tomorrow as temperatures look set to fall below -6 on Sunday.

It’s expected temperatures will fall to the lowest level seen in Ireland since early 2018, over the weekend.

“It’s staying very cold for the weekend and into next week and we’re expecting temperatures well below zero along with frost and icy stretches,” Mark Bowe, forecaster at Met Éireann, said.

