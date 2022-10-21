Top Professor says wearing masks while on public transport is a ‘no brainer’
‘Much more people are getting infected, people are going to be out of work’
A Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases has said that for those on public transport wearing a mask is a “no brainer”.
UCD’s Professor Jack Lambert warned that a ‘twindemic’ of flu and rising number so Covid patients could overwhelm the health services as Ireland heads into the winter.
“More people are going to be infected, more people are going to go home and spread the infection to family members,” UCD’s Professor Lambert told Newstalk.
“So, wearing a mask on public transport is a no brainer.
"It’s a sensible thing to do. It’s part of other mitigation strategies.”
“It would be nice if everyone were to just do it,” Professor Lambert said.
“There are consequences for catching COVID.
“Now, people are not dying like they were before in the first wave of COVID with Delta but Omicron is much more infectious; much more people are getting infected, people are going to be out of work.”
Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there were no plan to make masks mandatory once again but said that the low number of people wearing them was “something that is a concern for me”.
HSE staff have been warned to expect up to 20,000 patients with respiratory diseases this winter.
