Top PR firm says its retention by RTÉ Board is not in response to ‘events of recent weeks’

The public relations firm Q4PR has confirmed that they have been retained by the RTÉ Board, following a story published in Phoenix Magazine.

According to the magazine, RTÉ has instructed its editors and news desks that while individual press officers would handle outside media queries concerning its senior executives, the Dublin PR firm “would deal with queries to or about RTÉ board members”.

However, a spokesperson for the firm insisted that this was “not in relation to the events of recent weeks”.

“I can clarify that we have been retained by the RTÉ Board, as opposed to RTÉ. Obviously the board is independent of RTÉ, is appointed by Government and they have retained us separately, to advise.

“That’s the situation, it’s not for RTÉ Corporate, it’s for the board. And we have been retained by them for a number of years actually, it’s not just in relation to the events of recent weeks, (it’s) as and when needed. It’s not ongoing.”

In a follow up statement the firm added: "The Board of RTÉ is independently appointed by Government and retains its own separate communications advice. This is provided by Q4 Public Relations, who were appointed by the Board of RTÉ following a procurement process.”

Q4PR describes itself as one of Ireland’s leading full-service communications companies, “with combined communications expertise that is unrivalled in the Irish market”.

Sundayworld.com has asked RTÉ for comment.

It follows a calamitous last few days for the national broadcaster that is facing claims of fraud, operating a slush fund and splurging licence fee money.

Gardaí are ready to investigate the claims, with officers monitoring the payments scandal in recent days, the Sunday World understands.

As the reputation of RTÉ was shredded at the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting, it emerged that Champions League final tickets, Rugby World Cup junkets and Ireland rugby seats were all paid for from public funds.

For the first time, RTÉ’s acting director general Adrian Lynch said it was “possible” Ryan Tubridy’s departure from The Late Late Show was linked to the investigation into secret €75,000 payments.

In an appearance before PAC, RTÉ’s chief financial officer (CFO) Richard Collins said legal advice sought by the broadcaster indicated “there is not fraud involved here” in relation to the payments to the former Late Late Show presenter.

However, he said: “My own opinion is maybe the taxpayer was defrauded.”

