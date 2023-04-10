Top Belfast cop fined after breaking lockdown rules for sun holiday in Portugal

Covert anti-terror officer broke rules with trip and by failing to take test on return

The police officer leaving court. He was granted anonymity for security reasons

An experienced covert anti-terror police officer has been fined £500 after breaking lockdown rules to go on a sun-soaked holiday to Portugal.

The Belfast-based policeman was granted an anonymity order by the courts after his solicitor claimed he was at risk of attack in the wake of the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh.

The officer appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with two breaches of Covid regulations and one breach of international testing requirements.

The matter had been listed for a contested hearing.

However, the officer entered guilty pleas to one count of breaching restrictions and one count of failing to test, while the other charge was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service.

Prosecutors told the court the cop had travelled to Portugal for 10 days in May 2021, which was an “amber list” country at the time and for which he was required to isolate for 10 days upon return.

The Crown said he failed to observe the isolation period when got home and “actually attended a four-day training course” the day after he got back from the Iberian Peninsula.

The court also heard the policeman failed to test himself for Covid-19, as per the law at the time.

Police were alerted to his behaviour, the court was told, and obtained details from Ryanair, which showed the man leaving Ireland and travelling to Portugal, later returning via Dublin Airport.

Cops also got hold of screenshots of the officer’s Instagram account in which he tagged himself as being in Portugal.

Despite the evidence presented against him in interview, he told fibs to his fellow officers and continued to deny his guilt.

Mitigating on his client’s behalf, the officer’s solicitor attempted to use Boris Johnson’s Partygate scandal and the ever-changing rules as excuses for cop’s behaviour at the time.

The anonymity order was granted by Deputy District Judge Joe Rice.

The cop, whose bail address was given as PSNI Lisnasharragh, was fined £500 in total for both breaching the Covid restrictions and failing to take a test.