Tony Holohan’s planned €2 million a year move to Trinity ‘breached protocols’

€2 million a year research funding for former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan was made without government approval or knowledge of Health Minister, report finds

A commitment to give Trinity College €2 million a year in “ring-fenced” funding as part of a research package linked to a university post for former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan was made without government approval or the knowledge of the Minister for Health, a report has revealed.

It bypassed all established “protocols”.

The report carried out by former Unicef chief Maura Quinn followed the controversy last year around the botched plan to appoint Dr Holohan to a professorship as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership in Trinity College Dublin while still on his €187,000 a year salary from the Department of Health.

Dr Holohan should not have been exclusively personally involved in the negotiation of research funding linked to his possible secondment, she concluded.

The substantial proposed funding commitment of €2 million a year until the retirement of Dr Holohan “by-passed all of the accepted protocols for research funding and was linked atypically to one named individual”.

The Department of Health press office had announced in March 25 last year that Dr Holohan would be taking up a post in Trinity College but it did not say it was “secondment” and he would remain an employee of the Department of Health or that €2m a year in funding would be directed to Trinity College.

Following the controversy Dr Holohan decided not to take the post and stepped down in July.

“It appears that the Minister for Health knew of the proposed move to Trinity by the chief medical officer but not of the secondment details nor the research funding element.

“It appears that An Taoiseach had no knowledge of the proposed secondment and associated funding elements nor did other Members of Government. It also appears that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had no knowledge of the matter,” said the report.

Tony Holohan

A “letter of intent” sent to Trinity on March 16 last was signed by Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt.

The only other two people with knowledge of its contents were Dr Holohan and the Department of Health’s Head of Strategic HR.

The report referred to media coverage on April 5 – the date the Irish Independent carried a story saying Dr Holohan would be on secondment and would remain on his Department of Health salary.

This led to Mr Watt preparing a briefing note for the Taoiseach confirming the secondment.

On the same day a briefing note was made for the Minister for Health before a Morning Ireland interview on April 6 but it only focussed on secondment and not the funding.

The report, which has been unpublished since last July, said there appears to have been some awareness in 2021 that Dr Holohan was planning to move on from his role.

As a consequence of the pandemic, these plans were put on hold by the Chief Medical Officer, until February 2022.

The Secretary General, Department of the Taoiseach, had a number of private conversations with the chief medical officer about such a move.

There was acute sensitivity by the chief medical officer and the Secretary General, Department of Health, that details of a possible move by Holohan would not be leaked.

The discussions on this matter were between the Secretary General of the Department of Health and Dr Holohan and all actions by the chief medical officer were agreed with the Secretary General of the Department of Health.

Dr Holohan approached University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin. The Head of Strategic HR was involved in the discussions about the secondment element of such a move.

“We do not know why discussions did not proceed with UCD whereas Trinity College Dublin expressed keen interest in pursuing the matter of a possible secondment to the College and Professorship for Dr Holohan.

“The proposed secondment of the Chief Medical Officer to Trinity College Dublin and the associated research funding commitments should not have been linked together.

The chief medical officer should not have been exclusively personally involved in the negotiation of research funding linked to his possible secondment.

The absence of any consultation with the Health Research Board from the outset, on the proposed research funding element, is a deficit, as is the lack of detail on the governance over the proposed funding to Trinity College Dublin.

“The substantial proposed funding commitment of €2 million a year until the retirement of the chief medical officer, by-passed all of the accepted protocols for research funding and was linked atypically to one named individual.

“The ‘commitment’ to Trinity College Dublin by the Department of Health of €2 million per year for research funding (to include University Departments of Public Health and others) and the subsequent declaration that this would be subject subsequently to competitive funding is unusual and outside the regular HRB processes.”

The report contains statements which highlight disputes over who knew what.

Mr Watt said he shared all critical details with the secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach at the time Martin Fraser and that he also told then Taoiseach Michael Martin’s adviser, Deirdre Gillane, of the appointment.

Ms Gillane said these assertions are “grossly inaccurate”.

Mr Fraser said he knew of the main elements of the appointment but not of the processes for the allocation of the research funding or the potential sources of the funding.

In a statement today, Dr Holohan said that when he sought the move from his role as chief medical officer, it was at all times with the full knowledge and support of the secretaries general of the Department of Health and the Department of the Taoiseach.

He said formal engagement only happened after receiving the support and approval from the Secretary General of the Department of Health.

He said he welcomed the publication of the report “albeit delayed”. He wrote to the Minister for Health some time ago urging its conclusion and publication.

He said he regrets a valuable opportunity to benefit the future of Ireland’s public health has been lost .He is gratified the report confirms the engagement of Trinity and UCD was beyond reproach.

He said he hoped there will be learnings for the government departments involved and that by implementing the report’s recommendations there will be improved clarity and competence in any future initiatives of this kind.