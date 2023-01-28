Toddler who died in tragic choking accident to be laid to rest today

The adorable little boy got into difficulty at his home in Skibereen

A toddler who died in a tragic choking accident is to be laid to rest today.

Joshya Odonkor, aged two, died on January 25th after choking on a piece of fruit at his home in Skibbereen Co Cork.

He is reposing at Hurley & O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Skibbereen from 2 pm for his close family and friends.

Prayers will take place at 2.30pm with a burial following in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The alarm was raised and emergency services rushed to the scene. Gardaí arrived shortly after 9pm and paramedics performed CPR on the young boy.

Despite the frantic efforts of the emergency services to save him, the little boy died at the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said they were treating the death as a tragic accident and that foul play was not suspected.

“The coroner (for west Cork) has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital,” Gardaí said.

“Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.

“Owing to the tragic nature of the incident, no further information is available.”

Independent Councillor Karen Coakley, who is a former Mayor of Skibbereen, said that there was a sense of "numbness" locally following the tragedy.

"I heard it yesterday morning and nobody seemed to know who it was. Sometimes when you don't know who it is it is almost as if it hasn't happened,” she previously told sundayworld.com

"Where it happened is near where I am living. Supposedly the family moved to town over the last couple of months.”

“It is almost sadder because if they just moved to town they don't really have a network of support just yet or family support. Supporting them is all you can do.”

“People are just so numb because it is such a cute age when a child is between two and three. It is just so tragic. A simple, simple little accident. It is just heartbreaking."

Cllr Coakley says the community plans to do everything in its power to assist the bereaved family.

"You don't have to be a parent to feel this. It is just heartbreaking. It is just so traumatic. We will do whatever we can."

Joshua is survived by his parents Philomena and Moses and his brother Emmanuel.