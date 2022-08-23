Toddler killed in Co Roscommon in tragic accident

The couple were from the UK and had been staying at a family member's house

A toddler who was tragically killed in Co Roscommon had been on holiday with his parents when he wandered out into the street.

The 21-month-old boy died after a jeep collided with him shortly after 9am outside the village of Ballinagare in what gardai are calling a “tragic accident”.

The toddler's parents had been staying with family members for the past number of days when the tragedy occurred.

Gardai said the infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased.

His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

A Garda spokesman said that officers are investigating the incident, but confirmed that no foul play is suspected.

However, they are appealing for any road users with dashcam footage to make it available to investigators.

Gardaí also confirmed a technical examination of the scene was completed by forensic collision investigators and a family liaison officer appointed to support the toddler's family.

Local councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice told Shannonside.ie: “It’s terrible news with the death of this young child here in West Roscommon. It’s very, very sad and the local community are shocked and saddened by the news of this boy being killed in this terrible accident.”

Cllr Liam Callaghan said: “There's been widespread grief and shock in the wider community here in the Tulsk-Bellanagare area. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad and tragic time.

"You hear these stories in different areas around the country at different times, but when it comes to your own doorstep the whole reality hits home, and today sadly it has come to our community. I've no doubt that the community will rally around the family."

Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council, Independent Councillor Tom Corsby, said: "It's an awful sad tragedy in our area and I'd like to extend my condolences to the boy's family and neighbours and friends. Everyone feels the hurt in such a tragedy like this."