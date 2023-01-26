Toddler dies in tragic accident in West Cork home
Gardaí arrived at the house in Skibbereen last night, shortly after 9pm.
A young boy has died following a tragic accident in a West Cork home.
The toddler’s sudden death is being treated as a tragic accident, a garda spokesperson confirmed.
Foul play is not suspected.
The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital.
“Shortly after 9pm, on Wednesday 25th January 2023, Gardaí attended at a domestic residence in Skibbereen, Co. Cork, following the sudden death of a male toddler,” a garda spokesperson said.
"The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital. Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected.
“Owing to the tragic nature of the incident no further information is available,” they added.
