Tipperary woman captures photo of ‘strange orb’ that may be UFO in back garden

Fran Curtain reported seeing a “blue light” that was “hovering” in the sky while out her back garden just outside Cashel a few months ago

Fran thought the blue orb in the above photo was "weird" and unusual

A Tipperary woman has told of how she saw a “strange orb” in the sky outside her home that may have been a UFO.

“A few months back, I saw a blue light in the sky hovering about, but I didn’t know what it was. I thought it might be a drone or something. I just thought it was a bit strange that they’ve appeared out of nowhere,” she told the Sunday World.

“I saw a blue light but I thought it was just whatever way the light was reflecting. I love the clouds and I often take photos of the clouds so that’s how I discovered it.

“In one of the photographs I have, the dog was looking up at the sky and I was trying to take a picture of the clouds and (the object) actually came out as a live photo as I recently got a new phone.

Another photo of the blue orb, taken earlier this week

“It was like there was something around it. There was a light with something around it.”

Then on Tuesday night this week, when Fran went outside, she saw another flying object just like the one she saw before.

“My dog was barking up at the sky while I was taking pictures of the full moon. This came out on the photo I was taking. I didn’t see or hear anything. It came up in the photo and I thought, ‘That’s weird.’

“Dogs hear things that we wouldn’t. He’s often gone out and is staring up at the sky.

“Would it be a drone? But I think you’d hear a drone. Would they be orbs? I don’t know.”

She continued: “I don’t think those blue lights are drones. Who’d be flying drones around? And the drone wouldn’t be stationary. You can hear a slight noise off drones too.

“I just think it’s very strange. I think people would think I’m a bit mad if I told them what I saw but I’d like to think that other people have seen it or photographed it too. I have photos taken on two different phones so it’s not the phone either. I just think it’s very strange altogether.

Fran said she definitely believes in aliens or other extra-terrestrial beings, recalling a previous incident where she came face to face with an unexplainable “silver” object.

“If we can go somewhere, why can’t other people come to our planet? I do believe that there has to be life somewhere other than on earth.

“Years ago, my mother and myself were coming back from the north, from Newry. We were on the motorway and there was this heavy noise.

“My mother wouldn’t believe in any of this but there was this heavy noise, like a helicopter or something, but just for a split second I looked out the window and there was a silver thing – it didn’t go in front of us or behind us on the motorway, so it had to go up.

“My mother said, ‘What was that?’ and I jokingly said, ‘It was a UFO.’ But then there was something in the Sunday World a month or two later about sightings around Dundalk and Monaghan, so maybe that is what I saw.”