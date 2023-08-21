Tipperary truck crash victim named locally as Liam Hanrahan

“Very sorry to hear of Liam’s tragic death. He was a gentleman and always in good form for a chat and a joke when we'd meet up. My sympathies to his family.”

An elderly man who died in hospital yesterday following a road crash in Tipperary last week has been named locally.

Liam Hanrahan, aged in his 80s, originally from Kilkenny but living in the Rosemount area of Thurles, was seriously injured after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle at Liberty Square, Thurles, on Tuesday August 15, 2023, at around 2.45pm.

He was taken to the intensive care unit at Limerick University Hospital where he passed away on Sunday.

Mr Hanrahan is survived by his wife Ursula; sons Michael, Clive and Niall; daughter Chiara; grandchildren Alba, Ava, Cate, Mia, Dan and Neasa; daughters-in-law Marian, Anne and Denise; son-in-law Shane; brothers Michael and Tony; and sisters Breda and Sr Mary.

He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, brothers Sean and Tim, sisters Sheila and Sr Margaret, and nephew Michael, he will be deeply missed by his living nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

Mr Hanrahan’s funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, but the father-of-four is now being honoured in tributes by those who knew him.

Local councillor Jim Ryan told sundayworld.com that the Thurles community has been left shaken by Mr Hanrahan’s death.

“It’s really tragic. It’s a big shock for the whole town. He was such a popular man and was well-known throughout the community.

"I knew him well as I went to school with his son. He’ll be very sadly missed, and I’d like to extend my condolences to his family and friends.”

Meanwhile, the proud granddad is being remembered as a “legend” by pals online.

“Very sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Liam. He was a lovely friendly man. Sending my sincere condolences to all his family. May he rest In peace,” a neighbour wrote.

A friend said: “Very sorry to hear of Liam’s tragic death. He was a gentleman and always in good form for a chat and a joke when we'd meet up. My sympathies to his family.”

And a third added: “Sincere sympathies to Ursula, Clive, Niall, Michael and Chiara. Liam was a legend and will be missed and remembered by the many people who knew him, especially those from Thurles and his beloved Galmoy.”

While the Tipperary Citizens Information Service penned: “Our sincerest sympathies to Liam's family on his sudden passing. Liam was always a gentleman to deal with and always had a kind word for everyone in our offices. Thoughts and prayers with you all at this time. May his gentle soul rest in peace".

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the tragic crash to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm to make this footage available.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”