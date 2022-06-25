Tipperary mayor says online comments about death of tragic pensioners are ‘very unfair’

Speaking yesterday in Saint Paul's Community Centre in Clogheen Cllr Roger Kennedy (FF) said that nobody in the local community should be blamed for what happened and that online comments made on the issue are exceptionally unfair. ‘’This was no bodies fault,’’ he said.

The new Mayor of County Tipperary has extended his sympathy to the people of village of Cloneen in South Tipperary following the discovery of the bodies of a elderly couple in a house there this week.

Speaking yesterday in Saint Paul's Community Centre in Clogheen, Cllr Roger Kennedy (FF) said that nobody in the local community should be blamed for what happened and that online comments made on the issue are exceptionally unfair. ‘’This was nobodies' fault,’’ he said.

He added: ‘’Nicholas and Hilary Smith had written a letter to the community saying they were leaving. People thought they had left the area and people in the area must not feel it was their fault.”

The outgoing Mayor of Tipperary Cllr Maire Murphy (FG) slammed what she termed "Keyboard warriors who have attacked the people of Cloneen for not doing enough. There is a Covid response team down in Cloneen who worked hugely within the local community.

"This couple advised the community they were leaving and all people thought they had left. I want to extend my sympathy to the people of Cloneen on this tragedy."

CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath praised local councillor Mark Fitzgerald (FG) for all the work he has done since the tragedy happened. Yesterday evening at 7pm all members of the local community in Cloneen lit a candle in their windows to remember the tragic couple.