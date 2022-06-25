Tipperary mayor says online comments about death of tragic pensioners are ‘very unfair’
The new Mayor of County Tipperary has extended his sympathy to the people of village of Cloneen in South Tipperary following the discovery of the bodies of a elderly couple in a house there this week.
Speaking yesterday in Saint Paul's Community Centre in Clogheen, Cllr Roger Kennedy (FF) said that nobody in the local community should be blamed for what happened and that online comments made on the issue are exceptionally unfair. ‘’This was nobodies' fault,’’ he said.
He added: ‘’Nicholas and Hilary Smith had written a letter to the community saying they were leaving. People thought they had left the area and people in the area must not feel it was their fault.”
Read more
The outgoing Mayor of Tipperary Cllr Maire Murphy (FG) slammed what she termed "Keyboard warriors who have attacked the people of Cloneen for not doing enough. There is a Covid response team down in Cloneen who worked hugely within the local community.
"This couple advised the community they were leaving and all people thought they had left. I want to extend my sympathy to the people of Cloneen on this tragedy."
CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath praised local councillor Mark Fitzgerald (FG) for all the work he has done since the tragedy happened. Yesterday evening at 7pm all members of the local community in Cloneen lit a candle in their windows to remember the tragic couple.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears