Tipperary firefighter shares video showing destruction caused by house fire started in hot press

The Cashel crew member took to Twitter to share the dangers of leaving clothes to stack up in the hot press

A video shared by a Tipperary firefighter shows the scary destruction of a house fire that started in a hot press.

Showing the blackened walls of the small press, Station Officer Arthur Fitzell filmed the footage to issue a stark warning.

"Just at a house fire we were called to tonight,” he said in the video posted to Twitter yesterday. “This is the hot press where it started.”

"Just as Fire Safety Week is coming to an end, it’s very, very important not to cover this element with clothes,” he warns.

Cashel crews attend a house fire last night. Station Officer Arthur Fitzell shares an important safety message on discovering the potential source of the fire @TipperaryCoCo 👇 pic.twitter.com/xL9QvNG9c6 — Tipperary Fire (@TipperaryFire) October 30, 2022

“This is where the fire apparently started, so it’s very, very important to keep clothes away from that.

"They come in a plastic form or they come in a steel form. The steel form will redden and eventually it will ignite all the clothes.

"So as you can see, this is the damage that can be caused as a result of it.”

Tipperary Fire Brigade posted the warning from the Cashel crew to Twitter yesterday morning to spread the words of warning, later adding that “a lagging jacket” is both safe “and in fact advisable” to use in the hot press.

First responders said no one was harmed in the incident at the Tipperary house.