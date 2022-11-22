Tiny Wexford home where man’s body lay undiscovered for three months on sale for €80k

Back in March of 2012, gardaí made the grim discovery of the remains of 61 year-old Alan Moor

THE tiny Wexford town house where a reclusive Wexford man’s body lay undiscovered for three months has been listed for sale, a decade after the incident which shocked the whole country.

Back in March of 2012, gardaí made the grim discovery of the remains of 61 year-old Alan Moore after they were alerted by a member of the public, concerned by the presence of Christmas lights and flies in the window of no. 53 Lower John Street.

A native of the UK, Mr Moore had lived alone in the tiny Wexford house since 2002. It was considered most likely that he had suffered a heart attack.

Speaking at the time of the inquest, Wexford coroner Dr Sean Nixon stated that Mr Moore had “very little connection with his family or the people around him.

He was a reclusive man and I don't think there should be any responsibility or concerns for the people living near him. I think people are quite upset.”

Mr Moore’s brothers, who travelled to Wexford from the UK for his funeral, also noted that Alan had chosen his reclusive way of life and that they attached no blame to the people of Wexford.

Now, more than ten years on from the tragic incident, one of Wexford’s smallest houses is now listed for sale by Kehoe & Associates carrying a price tag of €80,000.

The property includes granted planning permission to demolish the existing dwelling and reconstruct entirely by raising the existing ground floor level, raising the roof height to match adjoining properties, demolish and reconstruct the current sub-standard rear ground floor kitchen and construct a first-floor extension over the reconstructed kitchen and the existing ground floor level, thereby providing two bedrooms and a bathroom at first floor level.

No photos of the existing interior of the house were provided with the listing.

It’s also noted in the listing that the property has been vacant in excess of two years and thus is eligible for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant of up to €30,000. However, to qualify, the buyer must live in the property as their principal private residence.