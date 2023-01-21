TikTok fans rally to help Dublin dog Toby suffering from five-minute seizures
Toby’s owner Suman is hoping the five-year-old boxer terrier can get back to normal
A Dublin dog suffering from epilepsy and seizures is being helped by the generosity of his fans on TikTok.
Toby the Gentleman, described as the “most followed dog in Ireland” on social media, has been having five-minute-long seizures and needs expensive treatment.
His owner, Suman Gurung, from Castleknock, told Independent.ie: “Toby has seizures because of his epilepsy. It started last year, he had one in 2022 and this month so far, he’s had four of them.
“We went to the vet and an MRI was recommended, but it costs €2,000 to €3,000. It’s so expensive and other tests might be needed too.
Read more
“I’m so scared and frightened right now, it breaks my heart in a million pieces. Toby is a good boy, he’s my son,” he added.
Toby’s social media accounts have brightened up so many people’s days and Suman is hoping the five-year-old boxer terrier can get back to normal and keep cheering up others.
“Toby connects with the people. I get thousands of people saying they love the TikToks, that their grandmother is sick but Toby cheers them up.
“Kids with special needs love him too, I get messages from their mams or siblings. It’s a nice thing to connect with so many people through Toby.
“Toby is on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.
"He’s huge, he has around 2.5 million followers overall. He’s the most followed dog in Ireland and had his own documentary on RTÉ.”
After receiving almost €14,000 through a fundraiser he set up for Toby, Suman has enough money for the MRI and is using the spare cash to help other dogs in need.
“I work as a barman in Castleknock. We’ve helped 300 dogs in the area and abroad through Toby’s account,” Suman said.
“They get food for the next four to five months, their own blanket, and their own bed. Toby helps save the lives of so many dogs and now he needs help himself. He’s getting his MRI tomorrow if he’s well enough.”
Today's Headlines
rank and Vile | Taxi firm Free Now pulls its six-figure RTE sponsorship deal after Tommy Tiernan’s ‘racist’ joke
horrific | Survivor, who was choked, head-butted and sexually assaulted, says she’s ‘terrified of him – even though he is in prison’
cell phones | Authorities probe if Mountjoy inmate was violently attacked after phones hidden in PlayStation went missing
mobster freed | Kinahan ally and super-cartel chief Edin Gacanin freed in Dubai after extradition ‘error’
Three of a Kind | Boxer David Haye breaks his silence on Una Healy 'throuple' rumours
garda probe | Seven donkeys seized in Offaly after shocking video showed animal being dragged by car
fatal shooting | Two more men appear in court accused of murdering dad-of-four Shane Whitla
double dani | Dani Dyer announces she is expecting twins with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen
'damaged the party' | Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey blasts Leo Varadkar for bringing Fine Gael into 'disrepute'
searches | Man (20s) and teenage girl due in court in connection with Sligo jewellery theft after raid in west Dublin