Thunderstorms continue as 21 counties hit with weather warnings

The national forecaster predicts that heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely, bringing risks of spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

Walkers take in the spectacular view of a thunderstorm at the top of Cave Hill

Met Éireann has issued further thunderstorm and rain warnings for 21 counties across the country this afternoon.

Issued this morning, a Status Yellow weather warning is in place in Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, and Roscommon from 12pm to 10pm Monday.

Meanwhile, several counties in Northern Ireland have also been hit with a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning, according to the UK Met Office.

Residents or people visiting Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry are being warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms later today may cause some localised flooding and disruption.

This weather warning is valid between 1pm until 8pm Monday.

Met Éireann has also issued a Small Craft warning from Strangford Lough to Carlingford Lough to Wicklow Head from 2pm until 8pm today.

“Southerly winds will reach force 6 at times,” it said.

While more than half the country is under a thunderstorm warning today, sunny spells will persist in most areas while temperatures will remain balmy with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Showers will begin to die off overnight, except for south and west coasts, but some mist will develop.

The rest of the week will feel “rather warm with light winds”, forecasters say, but conditions will remain unsettled with further thunderstorms bringing localised flooding.

Tuesday is set to be a cloudy and showery day with rainfall turning heavy as evening comes.

Some thunderstorms are likely too, but it will feel warm with highest temperatures ranging between 18 to 21 degrees.

It will clear up a tad on Wednesday as sunny spells and scattered showers are on the cards, with the best of any sunshine breaking out later in the day.

Following temperature patterns of previous days, Wednesday’s highest temperatures will sit between 18 to 22 degrees with some light westerly breezes.

And on Thursday, we will see some sunny spells and isolated showers across the island.

The sunshine will feel heavy and hot, with highest temperatures between 19 to 24 degrees.