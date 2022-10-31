Three teens arrested as house extensively damaged after fireworks allegedly thrown in window

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire

A damaged property in the Old Church Road area of Newtownabbey on the outskirts of Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Three teenage boys were arrested after a house was extensively damaged when fireworks were allegedly thrown through a window.

Police are investigating the incident in the Old Church Road area of Newtownabbey on Sunday afternoon.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Burnt furniture lay in the garden of the house on Monday with scorch damage clearly visible to an open window downstairs.

Two of the arrested males were aged 14 and the other 16. They were later released on bail to attend for questioning at a later date.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At around 2pm, it was reported that fireworks were thrown through a front window of a house in the area.

“The property was extensively damaged, but no-one was inside the house at the time of the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.”

The officer urged anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.