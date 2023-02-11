Three teenagers who died in Galway pier tragedy are named

John Keenan (16) and Wojcieck Panek (17) died in the tragedy, while another teenager, Christopher Stokes (19) was brought to hospital in a critical condition but died today

The three teenagers who died after the car they were in entered the River Corrib in Galway overnight have been named locally.

John Keenan (16) and Wojcieck Panek (17) died in the tragedy, while another teenager, Christopher Stokes (19) was brought to hospital in a critical condition but died today.

Olympic Boxing Club in Galway paid tribute to friends John and Christopher, whom they said were exceptional young men.

"Rest in Peace to both club members Christopher Stokes and John Keenan. Both exceptional young men and too young to go. Rest in perfect peace boys, we’re all broken hearted,” the club wrote on social media.

“Our broken heartfelt condolences goes to Anthony and Kate Stokes and family.”

Christopher Stokes

A Garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 2.40am, gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city.

“Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the males passed away.

“The third male removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway has now also passed away.

“The scene at Menlo Pier remains preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.”

In a message about John earlier in the day, Olympic Boxing Club said: "John has been with us at Olympic BC since he was 10 years after following his brother Martin Sammon through our doors.

“John had always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to do anything for anyone, He never let anything get him down.

John Keenan

“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences goes out to John’s Brother Martin, his Mother Elizabeth and his brothers and sisters.

“May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace Amen.”

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who has information and can assist with the investigation to contact them.

Fine Gael city councillor Frank Fahy, who lives in the parish, said although Menlo is just outside the city centre it is very much a "quiet rural area".

He said very few cars have passed by Pier Road today and locals are shocked by the tragic loss of life.

"It's an awful tragedy. People are shocked that something like this could happen in their midst, in the middle of the night. For three young men to be involved, it's very sad and I'd like to sympathise with the families and relatives of the deceased. It's not something any family wants to wake up to," he added.