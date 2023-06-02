Three stolen motorbikes recovered by gardaí as €200,000 cash, guns and coke also seized

This is associated with organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas and their associated money laundering operations, the statement said.

More than €200,000 cash and approximately €20,000 of suspected cocaine were seized during searches in by gardaí in Dublin today.

Gardaí also recovered a number of stolen motorbikes in the Finglas area.

A number of coordinated searches were conducted in Ronanstown, Lucan and Castleknock at residential and business premises, according to a garda statement, which led to the seizure of over €200,000 cash, in addition to approximately €20,000 of suspected cocaine.

Meanwhile, three high powered stolen motorbikes were also recovered in other searches in the Finglas area, along with a small amount of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a garda station in Dublin. He has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The owners of the stolen motorcycles have all be contacted by gardaí and arrangements will be made to return these vehicles to them.

Further searches in the Finglas area led gardaí to locate a plastic container wrapped in electrical tape, which contained 174 rounds of 9mm ammunition in addition to €1,000 of suspected cocaine.

Also seized during these searches were mobile phone devices, laptops and financial documents which will be forensically examined and analysed for potential evidence.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.