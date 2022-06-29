Three scholarships set up in memory of Ashling Murphy

“She was so inspirational to her students as well. She taught music in her local branch but also had private students”

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann has established three scholarships in memory of Ashling Murphy who was killed while out for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of the 23-year-old musician and teacher who was a member of Ballyboy Comhaltas in Offaly, where she taught younger members.

Described by the organisation as a “ray of sunlight”, Comhaltas is offering three scholarships, each for €2,000, in her memory.

The first will support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts.

The second will be focused on the music education of young people, while the third will be for research on an area in the Irish traditional arts.

The National registrar of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Majella Bartley, said the decision to offer scholarships in her memory was the first time Comhaltas had done something like that.

“She had her whole life ahead of her,” Ms Bartley was quoted in the Irish Examiner.

“She was so inspirational to her students as well. She taught music in her local branch but also had private students.”

Ashling played the concertina and fiddle as a member of Comhaltas, along with members of her family.

She was also learning the Uileann pipes and had featured in Comhaltas concert tours Ashling was also a member of the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra of Ireland and competed in County, Provincial and All-Ireland competitions where she had won many prizes.

The young woman was a regular visitor to the Willie Clancy Summer School festival in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare where a charity cycles taking place next Monday.

Ashling’s sister Amy, boyfriend Ryan, and school principal James Hogan, as well as a group of musicians from Tullamore, will join a group of cyclists from Tyrone to cycle to Miltown Malbay in memory of the popular teacher.

She had been on a Comhaltas tour with members of the Wheels and Jigs cycling group, which has organised cycles from Tyrone to the festival annually for the last seven years.

Funds raised will go to the Ashling Murphy Memorial Trust set up by her family for causes and organisations relevant to her memory.

Submissions for the sponsorship programme can be sent to majella@comhaltas.ie before 5pm on July 15.

Writing on the 'Wheels and Jigs' Cycle page, organisers said Ashling was “an amazing young lady who was an extremely talented primary school teacher, camogie player, singer and most of all an outstanding musician”.

“She was a natural leader and has inspired so many young people in the traditional music scene,” they add. “The traditional Irish music scene have lost a close friend who had such a passion for the Irish culture.

“Many of Ashling’s close friends and musicians who had the pleasure of growing up with her will be taking part in the cycle and joining the cyclists on their route to Miltown.

“It will be with great honour that all cyclists come together to remember her as they approach the first Willie Clancy Festival without her.

“This cycle will remember the life of Ashling Murphy and will be sure to be a fun filled adventure with a tune or two along the way.”

In the early hours of ‪Sunday morning, the team of cyclists will set off from ‘The Clock’ in Dromore, Co Tyrone, and embark on their 220-mile journey to be completed within two days to Miltown Malbay, Co Clare.

Day one will end in the Tullamore in Co Offaly and day two will be taking off from O’ Connor Square in Tullamore on Monday, July 4.