Three people (60s) injured after car ploughs into pub’s seating area in Donegal Town

Three people were rushed to hospital last night after a car ran into an outdoor seating area outside a pub in Donegal Town.

The three, who are all in their 60s, were injured when the car struck the outdoor seating area at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street at approximately 7.50pm.

Gardaí say they, and emergency services, rushed to the scene of what they described as a “serious road traffic collision” in Donegal Town, yesterday evening.

“At approximately 7.50pm, a car struck an outdoor seating area at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street,” gardai said.

“One woman aged in her 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“A man and a woman (60s) were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

It is understood that the two women and the man were all sitting in the area outside the pub when the incident occurred.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Garda Station on 074 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.