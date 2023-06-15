Three hospitalised and road closed following ‘head-on’ crash in Wexford

They are reported to have suffered “multiple injuries”, however, these injuries are reported to be “non life-threatening”.

The scene of the crash at Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford.

Emergency services have completely closed a section of the N11 at Ferrycarrig Bridge in Wexford after a serious road crash this evening.

The Fire Service, National Ambulance Service and gardaí attended the scene with three cars reportedly involved. The incident took place shortly before 5.30 p.m. on the busy N11 road just outside of Ferrycarrig Hotel.

A source at the scene described the collision as “head-on”.

Three people were reportedly removed to University Hospital Waterford, after being extricated from their vehicles by the fire service. They are reported to have suffered “multiple injuries”, however, these injuries are reported to be “non life-threatening”.

Traffic was at a complete standstill as a result of the road closure and roadworks in Crossabeg village are also having a major impact as motorists sought to avoid the crash and find an alternative way to and from Wexford town.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. However, the Emergency Services are hopeful that the road will re-open shortly.