Three hospitalised and armed gardaí on scene after brawl at Dublin refugee centre
Emergency services were alerted at around 6.30pm with video footage of inside the premises showing a number of males fighting and objects being thrown.
Three people have been hospitalised following a public order incident at a refugee centre in west Dublin.
Several garda units including members of the armed support unit attended the facility at the CityWest campus this evening.
Emergency services were alerted at around 6.30pm with video footage of inside the premises showing a number of males fighting and objects being thrown.
A garda presence remains at the scene while enquiries into the incident are continuing.
Read more
At this stage no arrests have been made, gardai confirmed in a statement to independent.ie.
A garda spokesman said: "At approximately 6:30pm this evening gardaí were alerted to a public order incident at International Protection Accommodation in City West, following a disturbance involving a group of males.
"Three people were taken from the scene to hospital for assessment and treatment to minor injuries.
"Gardaí remain at the scene and no arrests have been reported at this time."
Refugees from a number of different countries are currently being housed at the west Dublin facility.
Recently the Minister for Integration, Roderic O'Gorman, said that it was likely to close to new arrivals in a matter of days due to issues with accommodating more numbers.
Today's Headlines
OAP ATTACK | Man charged over death of Matthew Healy at Mercy University Hospital in Cork
'HUGE PRICE' | Donegal garda gets three year road ban after pleading guilty to drink driving
INSOLVENCY | Meath husband and wife have €5.7m debt written off in return for €17,000 lump sum
CLOSE CALL | Imelda May’s boyfriend ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crash on icy road
CLOSING ARGUMENTS | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch ‘not anticipated’ to testify in Regency murder trial
'BRUTAL' | Keane Mulready-Woods’ mum says ‘I relive his murder every day’ ahead of sentencing
LATEST | Suspect in fatal assault of Matthew Healy (89) previously involved in crime that terrorised OAP
On Claud Nine | Robbie and Claudine Keane attend Beyoncé concert in Dubai after ‘tough year’
SAFETY FEARS | Calls to speed up bodycam legislation after garda almost loses finger in Dublin attack
breeding disgrace | Wealthy Cork heiress exposed as owner of puppy farm ordered to close over shocking conditions