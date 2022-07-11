Three flights cancelled at Dublin Airport today

13 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport yesterday

Three flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport so far today, including one Aer Lingus flight from America.

For departures, the 5.45pm British Airways flight, BA829 to London has been called off.

The 8.45am Aer Lingus flight, EI114 from Philadelphia was cancelled this morning, while this evening’s 5pm British Airways flight, BA830 from London is also not going ahead.

Aer Lingus confirmed that flight EI114 from Philadelphia was cancelled due to technical issues.

It comes as 13 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport yesterday, including several Aer Lingus trips.

The airline was forced to cancel two return trips from Dublin and return, due to Covid-related staff illness – the EI642/643 to Prague and the EI656/657 to Frankfurt.

The EI115/114 return to Philadelphia was also cancelled due to technical issues.

A 1.30pm ‘Mystery Flight’ also appeared on the cancellation information for a time yesterday morning.

The 12pm Eurowings flight from Dublin to Cologne Bonn, EW397, the 4.44pm British Airways flight to London, BA829 and the 10.50pm Flyone flight to Chisinau, Moldova, FIA712 were also called off.

Meanwhile, the 11.15am Eurowings flight from Cologne Bonn, EW 396, the 4pm British Airways flight from London, BA830 and the 10.05pm Flyone flight from Chisinau, Moldova, FIA711 did not go ahead either.

Aer Lingus has attributed recent cancellations to “operational reasons”, as it continues to deal with Covid-19 cases among staff and industrial action abroad.

Independent.ie contacted Aer Lingus for information on the destination of the ‘Mystery Flight’ today, but the airline did not clarify what it meant.

The airline said: “Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible. Impacted passengers will be contacted directly by Aer Lingus.”

Passengers using various airlines have also reported lost luggage at Dublin Airport, including one Air Canada passenger who is still trying to find her baggage that contains her parents’ ashes.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said it is aware of issues that some arriving passengers are facing with baggage return, but that is looked after by the airlines.

“We empathise with those affected and regret that these issues are impacting their passenger experience.

“We are liaising very closely with both the airlines and their ground handling companies in relation to these issues, the root of which lies in the significant staff hiring challenges that are facing all companies operating in the aviation sector currently.”

Since Wednesday, July 6, the Defence Forces have been on standby at the airport, and will continue to do so for the next six weeks for the busy summer period. Defence Forces staff will only be deployed to the airport if more than 20pc of security staff are off due to Covid-19.

However, reports of long queues at the airport’s security checkpoints and outside the terminal buildings have reduced significantly in recent weeks.

It comes DAA has confirmed that more than 2.8 million passengers travelled through the airport last, which was its busiest month since before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Over 12 millions passengers have passed through the facility in the last six months.