Three fishermen rescued off Wicklow coast by RNLI after boat caught in ropes

THREE fishermen were brought to safety by Wicklow RNLI on Tuesday afternoon after their 14-metre vessel got into difficulties ten miles northeast of Wicklow harbour.

The RNLI relief fleet all-weather lifeboat RNLB Ruth and David Arthur put to sea shortly before 11.45 am under the command of Coxswain Ciaran Doyle and a volunteer crew, following a launch request from the Coast Guard.

The alarm was raised after the skipper reported that his fishing vessel was caught in ropes anchored to the seabed near the Codling Bank and required assistance.

Wicklow lifeboat was alongside the fishing vessel one hour after launching. Conditions on scene were wind south southeast force 4-5 with moderate sea.

The lifeboat crew were able to free the fishing vessel from the rope obstruction, but rope remained tangled in the propeller.

Speaking after the callout, Coxswain Ciaran Doyle said: “As the vessel was unable to return to port under its own power the only option was to take it in tow.”

A tow line was established at 12.35pm and course was set for Wicklow harbour. The fishing vessel was secured alongside the Packet pier just after 3pm and the three fishermen were landed safely ashore.

The lifeboat returned to station where trainee Nathan O’Connor went ashore after completing his first callout as an RNLI volunteer.