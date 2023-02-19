Three dogs die after suspected anti-freeze poisoning incident in forest park

‘This has resulted in the heart-breaking death of at least three dogs and there is anger in the community about this’

It is claimed that the dogs were poisoned by food dipped in anti-freeze placed in Drumcraine Forest, just outside Stewartstown.

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn has condemned the incident.

"I am absolutely disgusted to hear that someone has apparently set out to harm animals. These individuals have targeted a local forest park, somewhere they know that is used quite regularly by dog owners, and sought to cause the maximum damage that they can,” he said.

“This has resulted in the heart-breaking death of at least three dogs and there is anger in the community about this. I urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Four years ago we launched the SDLP campaign for an Animal Cruelty Register across the UK and Ireland and for harsher sentences for those convicted of harming animals.

"Those behind this incident need to caught and I would urge anyone walking their dogs in Drumcraine or anywhere local to please be vigilant and report anything suspicious," he added.

Police have confirmed they are investigating one suspected dog poisoning incident following the death of a dog on Friday. The incident was reported at around 11.50am on Saturday in the Drumcairne Forest area of Stewartstown.