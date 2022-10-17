Thousands to receive double social welfare payment from today

All core social welfare recipients are eligible to receive the autumn double payment.

Almost 1.5 million people will receive the first double social welfare payment set out in last month’s budget from today.

The double payment is one of eight lump sum payments worth €1.2 billion announced as part of Budget 2023.

The measures, which were introduced to help people through the cost-of-living crisis, will be paid before Christmas – with the first payment being rolled out from this morning.

Further supports are due to be rolled out next month, including a €400 fuel allowance payment on the week of November 14 and a €200 lump sum payment for those in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

Additionally, a double Child Benefit payment will be paid out in November, as well as a €500 disability support payment.

€500 will be paid to those in receipt of the Carer’s Support Grant on the week of November 21.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said: “The cost of living pressures are affecting the lives of people right across this country. As Minister for Social Protection, my priority is to support the people most seriously impacted by the cost of living.

“That’s exactly why today I am announcing the first of eight lump-sum payments between now and Christmas. These will be so important in terms of supporting the likes of our pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families."