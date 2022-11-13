Thousands to receive €400 fuel allowance social welfare payment from Monday

The measure is one of eight lump sum social welfare payments worth €1.2 billion announced as part of Budget 2023 earlier this year.

Almost 400,000 Irish households are set to receive a one-off €400 fuel allowance payment from Monday.

The Department of Social Protection confirmed that some 371,000 eligible households will receive a one-off lump sum of €400 to help them to pay their bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The payment will be rolled out from tomorrow, Monday 14 November.

Additionally, those receiving the Living Alone Increase will also get a once-off payment of €200 this week.

Those in receipt of the fuel allowance already get €33 a week for a 28-week period from September to April.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that the 371,000 households eligible for the cost-of-living scheme will receive €1,324 between the 28 payments of €33 and the €400 lump sum.

She said: "The Fuel Allowance plays a vital role in supporting hundreds of thousands of households with their heating costs over the winter months.

"In order to ease the pressure and stress that many households are currently facing, an additional €400 lump sum cost-of-living payment will be made to all households in receipt of fuel allowance in mid-November.

"This will bring the total value of the Fuel Allowance to €1,324 per household."

Further supports are due to be rolled out in the coming weeks, including a double Child Benefit payment and a €500 disability support payment.

€500 will be paid to those in receipt of the Carer’s Support Grant on the week of November 21.