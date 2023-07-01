Thousands raised to help Irishman left in coma after horrific bike crash in Thailand

An online fundraiser that has been launched to help Matthew's family raise funds to pay for his treatment has already seen donations of €42,644 far surpass the €2,500 target

People have donated thousands of euro to a GoFundMe page set up to help a young Irishman who was left in a coma after a horrific bike crash in Thailand.

Matthew Kennedy is currently being treated in a hospital for “severe injuries," after he was involved in an incident while travelling around Asia on holiday with a group of friends.

The post, by Sean O'Rourke, reads: "A short while ago as Matthew and a group of his friends were travelling around Asia, Mathew unfortunately got into a serious motorbike crash that has led him to be in a coma along with other severe injuries

"As it is a tough time for his family, We are raising money to support both him and his family over this long and hard journey ahead along with all the treatments and expenses along the way.

"Absolutely anything will go a long way for his family. Thank you."

Numerous donations have been made, alongside messages of support, including one that reads: "Thinking of you all and praying for Mathew. Stay strong.”

Another person wrote "Praying for Matthew for a full recovery and home safely" while another said: "It could be any of us."

One person said they “met Matthew travelling Thailand, incredible boy with tragic news. wishing him a safe journey home and a full recovery.”

“I'm absolutely devastated and heartbroken to hear about Matt. Please know that Matt and you all are in my thoughts and prayers,” another adds.

“Love you Elaine - thinking and praying for your gorgeous son Matthew,” one person shared.