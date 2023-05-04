Thousands of social welfare recipients to get refund at end of May

More than a million people received their €200 cost of living bonus in April

Thousands of social welfare recipients who are due a refund after an error was made in last month's cost of living payment will be paid at the end of May.

More than a million people received their €200 cost of living bonus in April but some 12,000 will be getting money back at the end of May.

The €200 cash boost was paid alongside their normal weekly social welfare payment as part of a cost of living package announced by the Government in February.

But Department of Social Protection has confirmed that one per cent had charges incorrectly applied.

The Department explained: “The Spring cost of living bonus payment was made to eligible people this week.

“This was an additional bonus payment of €200 made to approximately 1.25 million eligible customers, in addition to their normal weekly social welfare payment.

"The full €200 cost of living payment was paid, but the Department is aware that in a small number of cases (in the region of one per cent of payees) direct debits agreed via the An Post Household Budgeting system were applied to the bonus payment, in addition to being applied to a person’s normal weekly payment.

"The Department is working with An Post, the local authorities and housing associations to identify the people affected. In cases where rent was deducted, we are working to recover the amount deducted and arrange for a refund to the affected customers."

For other An Post deductions customers’ benefit from the full value of the payment through an increase in their credit union account balance or a reduction in balances due on household bills.

The Department intends that the refunds for rent will be made to customers no later than by the end of May.

Meanwhile, a bonus child benefit lump sum that also announced in the same package is due to be paid in just a few weeks’ time.

The €100 cash boost will be paid to parents alongside their June child benefit, which is usually paid on the first Tuesday of every month. However, it is likely that the payment will be made earlier due to the June Bank Holiday.

Usually when Child Benefit falls on the Tuesday after a bank holiday, parents receive in their account on the Friday or Saturday, meaning people could receive the bonus on June 2 or 3, rather than the following weekend.

An additional €100 payment will also be paid this year for each child eligible for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear allowance. For a child aged from 4 to 11 years, the payment will be €260 and for children aged 12 to 22 years it will be €385.