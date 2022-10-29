Thousands of shocked workers learn they owe money to Revenue through warning letters

Over 275,000 letters have so far been sent out to startled workers and 100,000 more are expected to arrive over the next few weeks.

Taxpayers have been shocked by letters in the post telling them they owe Revenue money from underpayments.

Over 275,000 letters have so far been sent out to startled workers and 100,000 more are expected to arrive over the next few weeks.

People are being told the money they owe could be from underpaying their tax as far back as 2018 – though the main culprit could be the Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Bookkeeper Mairead took to TikTok to tell confused workers that their letters could also be the fault of their employer not telling them about the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

@remotebookkeeper Did you get a letter from Revenue saying you owe tax? ♬ original sound - Mairéad

"A lot of employers were on [the scheme] but didn’t tell their employees,” she told her followers.

"When your employer was claiming this wage subsidy, Revenue wasn't collecting tax for those employees, and if your employer didn't tell you about it, you're getting a letter now, and you're surprised."

Mairead reassured people however that there was “good news":

"Revenue will not come knocking on your door for this tax – don’t panic.”

She explained that no money will come out in bulk – a relief for some workers who have been told they may owe €1000 or more.

Instead, Revenue takes it out a bit at a time across 2022 to 2025, but it might be good to get it out of the way soon, she said.

"Your goal here is to try and reduce that liability if you can.” she said.

"Some people login who have never done it before, and before they even start doing the steps, they realise they are owed a refund of up to €1000. So you won't know until you check it out, so that would be my tip."

Workers can take a look at their tax and even claim back bills like medical expenses, turning the dial down on what they might owe in underpayments.

Taxback.com thinks Irish people overpaid as much as €300 million last year, the Irish Examiner reports.

"If we go back even further, to the last year in which people can still claim, Revenue records reveal that since 2019, €620m has been overpaid. So the question remains — how do we get people to claim what they are owed?” said Joanna Murphy, CEO of Taxback.com.

By logging onto Revenue, people can start the process of checking if the owe or are owed money through filing their tax return form and receiving a Statement of Liability.