Thousands of people protest housing crisis in ‘Raise the Roof’ rally in Cork

People gather for the Raise the Roof rally in Cork

Thousands of people are expected to march through Cork City this afternoon in a ‘Raise the Roof’ rally to protest the housing crisis.

The rally and march were scheduled to get underway at SIPTU’s Connolly Hall.

Organisers are calling on the Government to take urgent action to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis.

SIPTU spokesperson Adrian Kane said today’s rally should send a clear message to the Government.

“In this city, we see the impact of this crisis on our streets, in our communities, and in our own families,” he said.

“It is impacting all the people of Cork, and in that I include all of you, whether you can trace your family back four generations in Barrack Street or Mayfield, or whether you hail from the Midlands, even Dublin, or have travelled over the seas to make this great city your home.”

Mr Kane also highlighted the objection to asylum seekers by the “agents of hate blaming a Ukrainian mother escaping war, an Afghan student fleeing the Taliban, or any other of the most oppressed people who have reached our shores for our current housing crisis”.

“Remember that these are the same people who would be blaming the single mother or the welfare recipient for our other social ills,” he added.

“These people want hate, not change. They pick on those they perceive as weak because they do not have the guts to stand up to those in power.”

Housing Policy Analyst Dr Lorcan Sirr said the current housing system is contradictory and dysfunctional.

“Last time we had to deal with serious recessions, we've had people with lots of houses and no jobs and they've had to emigrate,” he said.

“This time around, what we find is people are very well-educated, people have lots of [paid] jobs, but now they must emigrate.

“There's something dysfunctional and wrong about that kind of scenario in this country - a developed country, a first world country, a wealthy country like ours.

“There’s no need for it to be ongoing, it’s unacceptable in a country like Ireland that we have over 12,500 people living in emergency accommodation, about one third of whom are children.”

Folk singer Karen Kane is due to perform at the rally, representing artists who struggle to find a home in Ireland.

“It's a direct result of government policies, particularly for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of not building public housing from the late 80s and early 90s,” she said.

“It has also had terrible effect on artists who are trying to rent, and it’s next to near impossible for an artist to get a mortgage.”

More than 20,000 people took part in a Raise the Roof rally in Dublin in November 2022, including actor Liam Cunningham.