Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival

'Now I don’t need to hide anymore, I can be who I am'

Dublin has come to a standstill this afternoon as thousands lined the city streets to celebrate Pride.

A parade from Parnell Street to Merrion square saw groups march, dance and sing through the city centre cheered on by huge crowds.

Those marching said they were taking part to promote and celebrate inclusivity.

Many said it meant something more to them after the pandemic.

The Pride parade in Dublin Photo:Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

“Ever since Covid people are just being themselves more, they are dressing way more out there and I just feel so happy to see people being themselves. It is so wonderful,” said Dubliner Laura Harper, who was watching the parade from a spot near O’Connell Bridge.

“I couldn’t love it more. I am celebrating Pride because I’m a lesbian and I know so many people that aren’t able to celebrate. I’m doing it for everybody and for me and anybody that can’t in anyway because I want to be proud for all of us.”

Aisling Cullen marched carrying a non-binary flag and said it was important to celebrate inclusivity.

The Aer Lingus float goes down O'Connell Street Dublin during the Dublin Pride Festival. Photo:Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

“I am celebrating Pride so everybody can be free to be their authentic selves at work, in normal life, every day, no matter where they are or who they are with everybody should be able to be themselves.

“I am having the best time. It is so exciting to be here, to be marching here and especially after the pandemic. It is so special to be celebrating every identity in the LGBTQIA+ alphabet.”

Lucas Marquez from Brazil was celebrating his first Pride since coming out by marching in a long flowing red dress with a rainbow train. He moved to Ireland four years ago and came out after moving to Dublin, he said.

“Now I don’t need to hide anymore, I can be who I am,” he added.

“Pride is about what you are now.”

Róisín Maher said she was marching to celebrate diversity.

“I just think we should be living in a world where diversity is accepted, it is the norm and everybody no matter their colour, creed, ethnicity or orientation should be celebrated. I am having a wonderful time. The buzz in Dublin at the moment is unbelievable and after Covid it is what we needed.”