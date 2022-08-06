Thousands flock to Dublin’s Summer Comic Con with Stranger Things’ metalhead a new craze
THOUSANDS of fans are attending the Summer Comic Con festival in Dublin this weekend with dozens lining up today to pay tribute to the latest top craze – Eddie Munson from Stranger Things
Dozens of cosplayer fans dressed of in homage to metal head Eddie, who has become a breakout star in the fourth series of the most popular show on TV.
Stranger Things is so popular that when it screened the music to Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights recently it propelled the 1970s classic back to the top of the charts.
Eddie (who’s played by Joseph Quinn) also plays Dungeons and Dragons and in the 80s, the period Stranger Things was, set Dungeons and Dragons metal was deemed to be Satanic.
So much so he’s a character that’s vilified by those around him because of how he looks and his interests but who actually has a heart of gold and saves the day by playing Masters of Puppets in the Upside Down.
Read more
This is the second Comic Con event to be held at Dublin’s Convention Centre this year, with a Spring one held in April. Planned gatherings last year and in 2020 had to be shelved because of the pandemic.
Fans from across Ireland and further afield, many wearing costumes of their favourite characters, descended on the Liffeyside venue today for a series of attractions, panels and talks with more also due to flock there again tomorrow for further highlights.
A standout guest for many this weekend is Peter Weller – while the 76-year-old American has appeared in over 70 films he’s best remembered for the classic 1987 flick RocboCop and it’s that which is drawing most fans.
Ireland’s largest fandom and pop culture event will also have visits from Charles Martinet (voice of Mario and friends), and Domique McElligott from the Boys. Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and The Walking Dead), and Felicia Day (Buffy the vampire slayer and Supernatural).
