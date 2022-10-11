Thomas Dooley, stabbed to death at a Kerry funeral, will have his funeral in Offaly

A large attendance is expected at the funeral with family, friends and neighbours expected to travel from all over Ireland and the UK

A father-of-seven who was stabbed to death at a Kerry funeral will have his funeral held in Offaly.

Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal stab injuries at New Rath cemetery, in Rathass, Tralee on October 5, as he attended the burial of a Kerry mother-of-five.

His wife, Siobhan, was injured as she bravely went to her husband's aid when he was surrounded by a group of assailants.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to help Mr Dooley, he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

His wife was also treated at UHK for slash-type injuries but was subsequently discharged on Thursday.

Mr Dooley resided in Killarney but had lived for a period in Cork.

Details of Mr Dooley's funeral arrangements have now been posted on social media by his family.

His remains have been released from the morgue at UHK and his funeral will take place in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A post mortem examination was conducted on Mr Dooley's remains last Thursday.

Gardaí recovered a number of weapons from the scene with a large garda presence being maintained in both Killarney and Tralee since the brutal killing.

Siobhan Dooley is a native of Tullamore and her husband's removal will now be held in the Offaly town on Wednesday.

Mr Dooley's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Thursday with subsequent burial to the local cemetery.

A large attendance is expected at the funeral with family, friends and neighbours expected to travel to Offaly for the arrangements from all over Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK.

The Dooley family have asked for no photographs or video to be taken during the funeral arrangements as a mark of respect to the 43-year-old.

Funeral details were posted on social media by his family with the tribute: "Rest in Peace Daddy. I love you from the bottom of my heart”.

Two men have already been charged before Kenmare District Court in relation to Mr Dooley' death.

A third man continues to be questioned by Gardaí after he was arrested on Monday.

Gardaí have again appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident at Rathass last Wednesday to contact them amid concerns a number of people who may have spotted events before, during and after the fatal attack have not yet come forward.

Between 80 and 100 people are believed to have been at the cemetery at the time of the fatal incident at lunchtime on October 5.

Last week, Mrs Dooley, her children as well as extended family, friends and neighbours attended a special vigil for him.

The tribute was staged outside the Dooley family home on Thursday evening.

Coloured balloons were released to his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate by a large attendance of more than 100 people.