Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle traffic collision in Co. Mayo this weekend.
The accident happened on Saturday evening.
Shortly after 8:15pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on a local road at Scarduane near Claremorris.
The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital, according to Gardai.
The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away earlier today, Sunday.
A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Young woman (21) who died after being hit by Garda car in Donegal is named locally
TRAGEDY | Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns
Mark of respect | Family and friends of The Script’s Mark Sheehan bid final farewell at private Dublin funeral
Bra-ssets Bureau | CAB seize car, diamond rings and drug cash found in gangster girlfriend’s underwear
Tough time | Christy Dignam’s daughter slams ‘cruel’ rumours about father’s death
Conor the market | Conor McGregor to expand pub empire with locations abroad and in Dublin’s Temple Bar
'Struggle' | ‘I don’t want anyone tormenting me, I want peace’ – life in Ireland’s oldest Traveller site
Shocking | Thug mum who punched and spat in face of 12-year-old schoolgirl avoids jail
EXCLUSIVE | N7 gang copycats: Joyriders exploit garda fear of prosecution to escape THREE times in 24hrs
probation | Pervert caught having explicit online chats with ‘13-year-old girl’ avoids jail