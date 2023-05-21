TRAGEDY | 

Thirteen-year-old boy dies in Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them

Margaret Donnelly

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle traffic collision in Co. Mayo this weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 8:15pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on a local road at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital, according to Gardai.

The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away earlier today, Sunday.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


