Third man dies after car goes into the water off Galway pier
“The third male removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway has now also passed away”
A third man has tragically passed away following this morning’s horrific incident in Galway when a car went into the water in the early hours of this morning.
One man, named locally as John Keenan (16), died in hospital after the incident at Menlo Pier while a third had been left fighting for his life in hospital.
Gardai say that this man has since passed away.
In a new statement, gardai said: “Gardaí are continuing to investigate a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday 11th February 2023 in County Galway.
“Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the males passed away.
“The third male removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway has now also passed away.
“The scene at Menlo Pier remains preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.”
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Earlier, tributes had been paid to John Keenan (16), a talented young boxer who fought out of Olympic Boxing Club in Galway, which paid tribute to him in a statement today.
“It’s with deep pain, heartbreak and sorrow that the untimely and tragic death has occurred of one of our boxers John Keenan early hours this morning,” it reads.
"John has been with us at Olympic BC since he was 10 years after following his brother Martin Sammon through our doors.
“John had always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to do anything for anyone, He never let anything get him down.
“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences goes out to John’s Brother Martin, his Mother Elizabeth and his brothers and sisters.
“May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace Amen.”
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who has information and can assist with the investigation to contact them.
