Third level students to leave lectures in protest at rent and cost-of-living crisis

This action is to draw attention towards a number of issues, one being the announcement of an expected shortage of 20,000 student beds by 2024.

Students at third level colleges across the country will walk out of lectures and tutorials this morning in protest due to the accommodation and cost-of-living crisis.

This will take place at 11 minutes past 11am, where hundreds of students will gather in college meeting areas or outdoor spaces to shine a light on the financial struggles that many are facing.

The union has criticised the government for not capping student rent during the 2023 Budget.

The budget provided a €1,000 reduction in fees for most students; but the USI says PhD students are still fighting for any introduction to cover their cost of living.

Students are calling for an immediate ban on evictions and pushing for the introduction of housing as a constitutional right.

They will also be protesting for the rights of students in digs tenancies and short-term tenants will be eligible for rental protections.

The USI is also wants legislative changes to ensure that the Residential Tenancies Board can intervene with issues relating to security deposits.

They are calling for urgent Government action to place caps on the price of rentals, as well as intervention with public funds to subsidise the construction of affordable, purpose-built student accommodation.

The union is also calling for the abolition of the Student Contribution Charge and purpose that minimum wage will increase to match the current living wage of €13.10 an hour.