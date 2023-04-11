These two counties endure highest rise in number of burglaries across Ireland

‘The number of incidents is a reminder to all homeowners to always remain vigilant with their home security’

Meath has seen the highest rise in the number of burglaries in Ireland, compared to any other county, with a 34pc increase in 2022.

Mayo has the unfortunate position of second place with a 33pc increase in burglaries with Kerry coming in third with a 28pc increase.

The rise in burglary rates is widespread across the country, with a large majority (21 of the 28) of Garda Divisions reporting a year-on-year increase.

Overall, there was a 10 pc increase nationwide.

“This is the first annual increase since 2017. The number of incidents is a reminder to all homeowners to always remain vigilant with their home security,” said Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of Phonewatch.

Kildare saw a 26 pc increase in house robbery followed by Dublin at 13 pc.

The figures make depressing viewing.

As a provider of monitored alarm systems, Mr Dunne spoke about the effects these break-ins have on people.

“A single burglary is one too many, we hear from homeowners time and again about the severe emotional impact of someone breaking into their home.

“We want to urge all homeowners to take simple but necessary steps to help avoid the trauma of a burglary incident, especially as the summer holiday season will soon be upon us,” Mr Dunne said.

Thankfully, some counties showed decreases in the rate of burglaries, Sligo and Leitrim decreased by 18pc, Cork North decreased by 14pc and Galway decreased by 8pc.

Mr Dunne highlighted specific measures that Phonewatch recommend for homeowners in order to reduce the risk of being caught out.

“People should check windows and doors, even if you are only leaving your house for a short period of time.

“PhoneWatch analysis shows that the majority of burglars gain entry through the front or back doors and yet a quarter of people still leave these unlocked.

“The most common time for a burglary is between 5pm and 11pm, turn on your alarm and make sure your home is well lit up,” Mr Dunne said.

The alarm provider recommends that people do not post about their holiday dates on social media and to ask neighbours to bring in post, in order to prevent build up.

Finally, keys should not be left outside and investing in alarm is considered important.

“Fitting and maintaining a monitored alarm system is an excellent way to protect your home. It acts as a strong deterrent to potential burglars and provides peace of mind knowing that your home is protected 24 / 7.

“We have an all-inclusive home safety system that gives you more control over protecting yourself and your family for burglary and smoke incidents, and we respond to all alarm activations within 15 seconds,” the spokesman added.