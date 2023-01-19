The world is not run from Davos by a secret global elite, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirms

“I guarantee you if that were the case I’d go for the whole thing but I won’t be because I’ve other things to do.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed the world is not in fact run by a secret global elite from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Fine Gael leader is in Switzerland for the meeting of world leaders and the super rich.

"I know there are some people that believe it’s some form of world government and we’re all going off there to make decisions on behalf of the elites that secretly run the world,” he told Newstalk.

“I guarantee you if that were the case I’d go for the whole thing but I won’t be because I’ve other things to do.”

The event has been the target of an ongoing conspiracy theory that believes a secret world government is making decisions out of Davos.

An Taoiseach has now said the series of meetings is a strong opportunity to network, not to become part of a secret global elite.

“There is a busy programme of meetings and a busy programme of media engagements,” he said.

Davos is also a ski resort. Photo: Adrian Weckler

“And the advantage of Davos, quite frankly, is that there are so many politicians, so many world leaders, so many business leaders in the one place for two or three days that it would be remiss not to be there.

“I’ll be able to do 10 meetings, 15 meetings over the course of the next day and a half which would otherwise take weeks to organise.”

The World Economic Forum takes place in the bustling ski town in Switzerland from January 16 until 20, where Mr Varadkar plans to meet with British Labour leader Keir Starmer, senior representatives from Intel and Amazon and others.

He joins 30 heads of states and government and thousands of politicians, business leaders, academics and officials from international organisations.